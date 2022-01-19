UBS Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €93.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($126.14) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €103.79 ($117.94).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €98.94 ($112.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.53. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a 52 week high of €96.39 ($109.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €91.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €86.33.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

