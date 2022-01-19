UBS Group Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €41.00 Price Target

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective by UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €48.95 ($55.62).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €1.02 ($1.16) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €41.44 ($47.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a one year high of €44.08 ($50.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.90.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.