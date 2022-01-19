UBS Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 180 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 180 price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 price target on Volvo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 price target on Volvo in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 233.14.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.