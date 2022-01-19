UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. UMH Properties posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

UMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Aegis raised their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

UMH traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.47. 252,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,656. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. UMH Properties has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $27.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.92%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after buying an additional 359,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UMH Properties by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,768,000 after buying an additional 128,304 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in UMH Properties by 47,692.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,808,000 after buying an additional 1,821,864 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,884,000 after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

