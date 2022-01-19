UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 664,800 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the December 15th total of 490,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in UMH Properties by 8.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMH. Colliers Securities began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Aegis boosted their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

Shares of UMH stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.90. 272,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,893. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.92%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

