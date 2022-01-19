Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 15,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UNAM opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $17.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.03. Unico American has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $8.60.

Get Unico American alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unico American stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of Unico American as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.