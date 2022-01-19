Unilever (LON:ULVR) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 4,800 to GBX 4,600. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Unilever traded as low as GBX 3,676 ($50.16) and last traded at GBX 3,697.80 ($50.45), with a volume of 1720321 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,903 ($53.25).

Several other research firms have also commented on ULVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($62.76) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($64.13) price target on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.48) price target on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($46.39) price target on Unilever in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($61.40) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,233.33 ($57.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,919.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,003.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a GBX 35.98 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.98%.

About Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

