UniMex Network Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UniMex Network has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $75,752.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00059361 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00069414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.56 or 0.07449397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,262.37 or 0.99643294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00067346 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007633 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,707,950 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

