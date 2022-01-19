United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Issues Earnings Results

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

United Community Banks stock opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.14. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Community Banks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of United Community Banks worth $10,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

