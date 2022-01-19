United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 91.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,556,000 after purchasing an additional 45,068 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $6,428,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 8.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In other news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.93.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

