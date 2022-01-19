United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,296 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $84,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after buying an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,981,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,103,000 after buying an additional 297,037 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 12,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 20.8% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.76.

UPS stock opened at $205.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

