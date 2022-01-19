United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $364.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of URI stock traded down $13.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.20. 764,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,242. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $228.22 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.14.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

