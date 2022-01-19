Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UPST. Citigroup raised Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $271.36.

Shares of UPST opened at $109.91 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.64 and its 200-day moving average is $214.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.39.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total value of $7,217,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total transaction of $4,124,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,682,866 shares of company stock worth $341,756,829. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Upstart by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

