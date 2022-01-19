UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Given New $34.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.17.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. The business had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $31,121.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,723 shares of company stock valued at $512,802 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 707.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

