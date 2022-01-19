US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,851 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,471 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Adobe were worth $43,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.56.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $513.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $603.39 and its 200 day moving average is $619.18. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

