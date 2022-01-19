US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643,632 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.28% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $54,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.04 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.03 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

