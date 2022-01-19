US Bancorp DE Sells 1,141 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $48,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,053 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,204,000 after acquiring an additional 334,739 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,695,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $306.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.30 and its 200 day moving average is $309.77. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.35.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

