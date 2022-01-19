US Bancorp DE Sells 12,600 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $32,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.41.

NYSE:LYB opened at $100.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.06 and a 12-month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

