US Bancorp DE Sells 24,102 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 24,102 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $39,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Capital International Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $946,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $201,455,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $104.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CVS shares. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

