US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,336 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 46,650 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Electronic Arts worth $36,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,457 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,537 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $268,752,000 after buying an additional 295,761 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 46.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 89,289 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after buying an additional 28,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $361,818,000 after buying an additional 118,536 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA stock opened at $133.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.58.

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $355,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,314 shares of company stock worth $3,534,982 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

