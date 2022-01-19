Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s 7th Largest Position

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 174,639 shares during the quarter. Vale makes up approximately 4.6% of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Vale were worth $14,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vale by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 259,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vale by 16.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,451,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,148,000 after purchasing an additional 497,677 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Vale by 73.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 153,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 64,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vale by 10.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VALE stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,013,391. The firm has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

