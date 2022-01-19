VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Up 44.2% in December

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,680,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the December 15th total of 8,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,825,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,985,000 after purchasing an additional 630,151 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,601,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,415,000 after purchasing an additional 163,874 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,960,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,312,000 after purchasing an additional 365,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,951,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,599,000 after purchasing an additional 613,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,985,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,420,000 after purchasing an additional 277,775 shares during the last quarter.

