VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Gap Up to $22.95

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.95, but opened at $24.08. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF shares last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 279,206 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,473.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,941,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,594 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,302,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,815,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,999,000 after purchasing an additional 682,015 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,603,000 after purchasing an additional 135,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,731,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,176,000 after acquiring an additional 474,875 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

