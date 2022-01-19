VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Gap Up to $22.95

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.95, but opened at $24.08. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF shares last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 279,206 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,473.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,941,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,594 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,302,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,815,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,999,000 after purchasing an additional 682,015 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,603,000 after acquiring an additional 135,441 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,731,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,176,000 after acquiring an additional 474,875 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

