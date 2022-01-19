Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 88,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $84.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.32 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.137 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

