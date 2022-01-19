Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after buying an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,583,000 after purchasing an additional 513,388 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $108.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

