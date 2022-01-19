Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Titan Capital Management LLC CA

Titan Capital Management LLC CA reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 5.7% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,283. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.63. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.07 and a twelve month high of $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

