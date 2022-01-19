Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.8% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.49. 25,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,038. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.618 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.63%.

