Vantage Consulting Group Inc Reduces Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in McKesson by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.42.

McKesson stock opened at $252.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $256.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

