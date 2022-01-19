VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the December 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,551,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 636,927 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 320,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 94,347 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,329,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 588,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTIQ opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

