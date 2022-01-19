Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the December 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Vector Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,109. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $652.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vector Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,088,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,484,000 after purchasing an additional 831,801 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Vector Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,607,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,994,000 after purchasing an additional 366,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vector Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,148,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,661,000 after purchasing an additional 143,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vector Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,757,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 46,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,798,000 after purchasing an additional 98,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

