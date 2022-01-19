Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Trading Down 0.1%

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.55 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 49.97 ($0.68). Approximately 35,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 244,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.68).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 56.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09, a current ratio of 26.51 and a quick ratio of 26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.82 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33.

About Verici Dx (LON:VRCI)

Verici Dx plc engages in developing and commercializing clinical diagnostics kidney transplant tests. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Penarth, United Kingdom. As of July 10, 2020, Verici Dx plc is a former subsidiary of Renalytix AI plc.

