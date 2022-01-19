Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VRCA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

VRCA opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.94. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.05.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 30,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $283,717.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $137,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

