Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.57 Million

Equities analysts predict that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will announce $336.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $337.00 million and the lowest is $336.13 million. Verso reported sales of $314.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRS. BWS Financial cut Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.93. Verso has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $27.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is -13.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Verso by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Verso by 68.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 30,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Verso by 21.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 92,705 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Verso in the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Verso by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 108,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

