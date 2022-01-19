Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) will announce sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. Vertiv reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vertiv.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Vertiv by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Vertiv by 0.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 1.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vertiv by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. 59,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,019. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 2.04%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertiv (VRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.