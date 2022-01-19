Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) PT Lowered to GBX 600 at Berenberg Bank

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($8.87) to GBX 600 ($8.19) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CKSNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vesuvius presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.00.

Shares of CKSNF stock remained flat at $$7.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

