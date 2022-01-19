Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) PT Raised to C$23.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Victoria Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Victoria Gold stock traded up 0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 14.98. 116,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,543. Victoria Gold has a 12-month low of 10.90 and a 12-month high of 22.54. The company has a market cap of $937.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of 16.23.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.