Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,131 Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $1,015,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 704,350 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,904 over the last quarter.

NYSE:EDR opened at 30.44 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of 22.02 and a 1-year high of 35.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of 30.80 and a 200 day moving average of 27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. The business had revenue of 1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.31 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 35.07.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.