Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $327,000 Investment in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Coursera by 1,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Coursera by 12,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.82.

Shares of COUR opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $369,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $273,794.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,328 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,851.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

