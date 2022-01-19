Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 1,110.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 471.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.64. The stock has a market cap of $404.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.76. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $62.37.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $372.26 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 8.10%.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

