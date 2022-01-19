Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 118,686 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,686 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 100.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 18.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRE. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

