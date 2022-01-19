Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $950,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,480,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,359,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $9,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.27.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $41,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $359,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,801,550 shares of company stock valued at $166,412,637.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

