Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

VIPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vipshop from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vipshop from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.64.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 6.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 496.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 813,354 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 317.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

