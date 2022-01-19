Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 36.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,685 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa by 46.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,276,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 966,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $225,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.20.

Shares of V stock opened at $215.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.65. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $415.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

