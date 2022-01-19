Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Head to Head Analysis

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vivid Seats and Cedar Fair, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivid Seats 0 1 4 0 2.80 Cedar Fair 0 0 7 0 3.00

Vivid Seats currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.63%. Cedar Fair has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.19%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than Cedar Fair.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.7% of Vivid Seats shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Cedar Fair shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cedar Fair shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vivid Seats and Cedar Fair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivid Seats N/A N/A N/A Cedar Fair -12.41% N/A -4.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivid Seats and Cedar Fair’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivid Seats N/A N/A -$17.62 million N/A N/A Cedar Fair $181.55 million 14.36 -$590.24 million ($2.26) -20.29

Vivid Seats has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cedar Fair.

Summary

Cedar Fair beats Vivid Seats on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivid Seats

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America. The company was founded on May 13, 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.