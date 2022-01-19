VMware (NYSE:VMW) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VMW. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of VMware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of VMware from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.65.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $124.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of VMware by 1,944.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $229,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 13.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after acquiring an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the third quarter valued at $108,196,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in VMware by 9,430.3% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after acquiring an additional 574,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

