Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,308 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 33.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth $89,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 8,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

