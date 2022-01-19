Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Down 26.9% in December

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VOD stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 87,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 38,671 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

