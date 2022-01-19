Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VG. Oppenheimer cut Vonage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair cut Vonage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Vonage from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Vonage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vonage has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.24, a P/E/G ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $21,831,027.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $26,915,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,602,109 shares of company stock worth $74,535,626 in the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 10,070,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,339,000 after acquiring an additional 234,696 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

