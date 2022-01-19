VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Buys $333,281.43 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli bought 32,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $333,281.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VOXX International alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Beat Kahli bought 7,771 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,867.58.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $127,300.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Beat Kahli bought 7,746 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $96,437.70.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $118,700.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Beat Kahli bought 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $171,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $112,100.00.

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. VOXX International Co. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $191.87 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.

Separately, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.